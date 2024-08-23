Paris (Agencies)

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron began a round of consultations with the heads of political and parliamentary blocs at the Elysee Palace to form a government and overcome the political impasse.

“France needs a large and stable majority that will not fall at the first censure motion,” the Elysee Palace said, according to BFM TV. Macron will begin his consultations with the left-wing New Popular Front coalition that won the recent legislative elections, the Elysee Palace said, adding that the left-wing party expressed in a letter published yesterday its dissatisfaction with what it called the president’s “procrastination” instead of building on the results of the recent legislative elections that saw the country united against the far-right.

For her part, the candidate of the “New Popular Front”, Lucie Castet, stressed that the coalition is aware of the fact that it will have to “seek compromise solutions in the absence of an absolute majority in the National Assembly in order to fulfill the mandate given to us by the voters.”

Macron is scheduled to receive officials from the “centrist” coalition he supports, which came in second place, followed by the Republican Right and the far right.

These meetings are expected to lead to the appointment of a prime minister a month and a half after the resignation of former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. Macron’s reception of the political blocs comes after a “political truce” during the Olympic Games (Paris 2024), the first since the results of the legislative elections that led to the formation of a tripartite council without a majority, from which no coalition has emerged so far.