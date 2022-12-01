The government is therefore now asking local authorities to prepare for emergency scenarios. The idea is to shut off the power at peak times, if necessary, when a lot of electricity is being used at once. That is between 08:00 and 13:00 and between 18:00 and 20:00. Residents in the areas concerned will then be warned the day before via the new so-called EcoWatt app. The streetlights will go out and public transport will come to a standstill. Schools can be closed to prevent students and teachers from being out in the cold in the morning.

Not everyone is duped. Hospitals, police stations and fire stations are always powered. Some factories are also given an exception. In total, about 60 percent of the population could be affected by a temporary power cut.