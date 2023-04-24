This French power station has already covered 462,392 km.

Peugeot is not the first brand you think of when it comes to station wagons. There was a 406 Break GT 3.0 with manual gearbox for a while, but they are very rare. of course there is the 508 SW PSE and what about the 207 SW RC? Its predecessor was the 206 SW GTI. That’s the perfect car for the Hot Hatch enthusiast with two dogs.

The basis of this French power station is of course a 206 GTI, but then it is a SW. The wheelbase is the same as the three-door (there was no five-door GTI), there’s just a little bit more weight. A 206 SW is about 60 kg heavier than the hatchback, but then you have a lot more luggage space.

In addition to being a very handy car, it also appears to be a reliable car. The occasion in question today has almost half a million behind the teeth. Half a million!

That is a respectable mileage for many cars, but even more so for a French car from 2005. That is the period when French cars were not always screwed together properly.

Now these tweeliters are quite brave. The 136 hp four-cylinder has been delivered in the 206, 306, 307, 406, 407, 605, 607, 806 and 807 plus a lot more models that we have forgotten (including a series of Citroëns).

Sometimes something breaks on such a Frenchman, but the engine and gearbox often last quite a long time and, unlike many Japanese, rust is not too bad. Parts are widely available and inexpensive. We run three of them for the Junkyard race and they all still work! Is this a wise buy?

Because aren’t you crazy if you’re going to pay 1,499 euros for this? It is definitely not a nice car. There is quite a bit of damage, even from the overly compressed Marktplaats photos.

For the mileage, it is completely understandable that the previous owner has not polished it. But every sheet metal part seems to have a dent, dent or scratch. The 16-inch Ouragan rims have also not come out of the battle completely unscathed.

Incidentally, you get a car with a full year MOT for that 1,499 euros. And nowadays there is not very much money left that has a full year of MOT.

1,500 euros is nowadays the new 500 euros, so to speak. So if you’re looking for a practical car to walk the dogs in: check it out this 206 SW GTI with 462,392 km on the clock.

