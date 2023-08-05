Most US citizens do not share the desire of the authorities to support Ukraine. This was announced on Friday, August 4, by the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Filippo.

On his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter), he cited the results of a public opinion poll from the TV channel CNN.

“As of today, 55% of Americans are against any additional assistance to the regime. [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky! Now they are the majority! The United States is going to let go of its puppet?!” — wrote the politician.

Earlier, on August 1, the results of a similar survey were presented by The New York Times. At that time, about 40% of US citizens spoke out against military and economic assistance to Kyiv. The study, conducted from 23 to 27 July, involved 1,329 people with the right to vote. The error was 3.67%.

Analysts also noted that supporters of former US President Donald Trump were most often against supporting Ukraine – 55%.

On the same day, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Planning and Capabilities Mara Karlin said that the conflict in Ukraine showed that the American military-industrial complex (MIC) was not able to function at the required level. Therefore, according to Karlin, large cash injections from the federal budget were made into the American military-industrial complex.

On the eve of the US Ambassador to Kiev Bridget Brink said that the total volume of direct budget support for Ukraine from the United States exceeded $20 billion. According to her, this assistance is a “vital part of the defense” of the country.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the aggression of Ukrainian troops.