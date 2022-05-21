An opinion poll conducted by the French Ilap Institute, last week, predicted that the majority of French voters would support the left-wing alliance against Macron, with the French president likely to lose about 20 to 60 seats from his share.

Another poll conducted by the same institute on May 7 suggested that 37 percent of the French see the new coalition from the left as the best opponent in the upcoming legislative elections for French President Emmanuel Macron, who was recently re-elected for a second term.

Macron faces a major challenge, which is to obtain a comfortable parliamentary majority, which will enable him to avoid entering into political alliances that may obstruct legislative work and prevent the implementation of his program, as it is expected that the parliamentary elections will determine the composition of the government on which the French president will rely in his reform plans.

For his part, Jean-Luc Melenchon, the far-left candidate in the first round of the elections, seeks to become the next prime minister by obtaining the largest possible number of seats in the legislative elections.

According to French politician Mourad Al-Hattab, Macron faces major challenges related to his first years in office, and his inability to fulfill many of the vows he made since 2017.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the speech refutes a number of mistakes that made Macron lose a significant part of his popularity and the confidence of the French in him. The beginning of this year, which has a significant impact on the rise in commodity prices and the decline in the purchasing power of citizens.

Al-Hattab attributed the second reason to the failure of Macron and his previous government headed by Jean Castix to contain the Corona pandemic, as well as to deal with the dangerous repercussions resulting from it, which are still strongly present in the French street.

Al-Hattab affirms that “the economic pressure is unsustainable and this is only the beginning, with 7 percent inflation (4 officially), and a completely abnormal food shortage in France, while French agriculture was strong a few years ago, which is something the president and his government are asking about, and needs urgent and completed solutions. still absent.”

The French politician believes that the amendments to the retirement law launched by the French President several months ago, raise a crisis and French resentment towards the policies of Macron and his government in the country, as well as the protests and demonstrations that took place in the country recently and were confronted with violence, which angers the French street, which sanctifies freedoms and respects its rights of expression. and opposition.