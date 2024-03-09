There are comparatively more assets in Russia than in Europe, which is why the use of blocked Russian accounts being considered by the European Union (EU) would be illegal and stupid, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said on March 10.

“This is illegal and stupid, since there are more Western assets in Russia than Russian assets here, including many French assets. If they do this, I think Russia will do the same. This will be a war,” the politician said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

Filippo suggested that the talk of European politicians about the use of Russian assets is a provocation to retaliatory measures on the part of the Russian Federation, which could become a reason for further anti-Russian sanctions.

“Obviously this is stupid, but this is what everyone expects. The West is waiting for Russia to do the same in order to say: “Look how evil the Russians are,” and this will be another reason to attack them and impose sanctions,” Filippo suggested.

Earlier, on March 7, the Swiss Senate voted for the country's government to explore the possibility of using Russia's frozen assets to restore Ukraine. The Cantonal Council adopted the corresponding proposals from the National Council (grand chamber of parliament) by 21 votes to 19, with three others abstaining.

On March 5, Politico reported that the United States and the European Union (EU) disagree on how to use frozen Russian assets. According to the publication, American officials are putting pressure on their colleagues from Europe, trying to convince them to confiscate these funds. In turn, European officials fear that such steps will scare away investors in the eurozone, as well as retaliatory steps from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry promised on February 10 a tough response to the actions of Western countries to send frozen assets to help Ukraine. The department called the European Union's plans to confiscate assets economic banditry and emphasized that they grossly violate international law, and the EU itself admits this.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that the seizure of Russian assets in any form will be challenged by Moscow in the courts. He stressed that making these decisions would be “deeply illegal.”

Western countries have tightened sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in connection with a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened. Soon the EU approved a decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank.