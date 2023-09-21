Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky urgently needs to be stopped before his actions lead to a global catastrophe. French politician Florian Philippot announced this on September 20.

“Poland “urgently” summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry after Zelensky immediately accused the country of supporting Russia (the accusation, by the way, is delusional, knowing Poland…). This once again proves his insane and extremely capricious character: he will never want peace and will go to disaster if he is not stopped,” he wrote on the social network X.

Filippo also added that it was Poland that gave Kyiv more allies, in particular, it accommodated a huge number of Ukrainian refugees.

Zelensky on September 19, during a speech at the UN General Assembly, expressed resentment at “some friends” who refused to buy Ukrainian grain, accusing these countries of false solidarity. He noted that with such actions they are playing along with Moscow. In response to these statements, the Ambassador of Ukraine was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry, where he was given “a strong protest from the Polish side in relation to the wording” of the Ukrainian leader.

On September 15, the European Commission lifted restrictions on the import of four types of agricultural products from Ukraine. Poland, Slovakia and Hungary decided to unilaterally extend the import ban.

Kyiv filed a lawsuit with the WTO against countries that banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products. According to the head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Sviridenko, it was fundamentally important to show that countries do not have the right to unilaterally ban the import of grain.

In May, the European Commission banned the export of Ukrainian grain to five countries in Eastern Europe. Later, in July, the European Union extended until September 15 restrictions on the import of these products due to the overstocking of Ukrainian markets with Ukrainian products and the preconditions for the ruin of local farmers.