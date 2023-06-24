The failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is recognized in the US media. This was announced on Friday, June 23, by the French politician, former member of the European Parliament Florian Filippo on his Twitter account.

“The Ukrainian counter-offensive failed. Even the American press writes a lot about this! What’s the point in pretending it’s still going on? What is the purpose? Ruin us to the last euro and send Ukrainians to the slaughter?” he said.

The politician believes that the parties to the conflict need to start negotiations as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day, the British newspaper The Times wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine faced inflated expectations amid a counter-offensive. Any failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine causes great excitement, which angers the military themselves, the newspaper calculated.

Also on June 23, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Security Council, Vasily Nebenzya, said that the counteroffensive was suicidal for Ukraine. According to the diplomat, it has already cost tens of thousands of mobilized, several hundred destroyed pieces of equipment and in Ukrainian society is called nothing more than the “Zaporozhye meat grinder.”

At the same time, The New York Times noted that the launch of the counteroffensive did not bring quick breakthroughs. At the same time, the US authorities still hope that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to gain an advantage.

The day before, CNN, citing two Western officials and a high-ranking US military official, reported that the offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not proceeding as Western countries expected. One of the channel’s sources mentioned that the counteroffensive was at an early stage. The US and its allies want to wait until July before assessing the course of the fighting.

On June 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the progress of the counteroffensive fell short of initial expectations. He explained the “slow advance” of the army by the fact that some of the routes were mined.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.