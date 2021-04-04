French businessman and politician Bernard Tapi and his wife Dominique were attacked in their own home. The purpose of the attackers was robbery, writes Le Parisien.

Four unidentified men, dressed in black hoods and masks, broke into the couple’s home in Combes-la-Ville at night. They beat the elderly politician and his wife, and then tied both of them with various improvised items, including ties. They robbed the mansion for an hour.

Dominic Tapi managed to free himself and run to the neighbors for help. She received minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Bernard Tapi refused hospitalization. It is clarified that the 78-year-old politician has been fighting cancer in recent years. The amount of the stolen is not disclosed.

Tapi served as MEP and Minister of Urban Affairs in 1992. He is better known as a scandalous businessman and owner of the Olympic Marseille football club. In the 1990s, he got into a major scandal with the sale of allegedly restored bankrupt enterprises, as a result of which it turned out that he himself was bankrupt. The court sentenced the businessman to two years in prison and a large fine.