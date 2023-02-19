The 59th Munich Security Conference is a step in World War III. The reasons are that the NATO alliance is losing in the confrontation with Russia. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, February 18, by the French politician and former member of the European Parliament Florian Filippo.

He appreciated the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the readiness to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. According to the French politician, such a decision by a member country of the NATO alliance pushes the world to the start of the Third World War.

“The Munich Conference is a leap towards World War III because NATO is losing!” Filippo emphasized.

On the eve of Mateusz Morawiecki, at the Munich Security Conference, he expressed his readiness to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. He stressed that the transfer of aircraft to Kyiv should be carried out as part of a common NATO decision.

On February 10, French politician and former member of the European Parliament Florian Filippo pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union are provoking World War III. He noted that Zelensky’s European tour looks like an “irresponsible circus” in which all of Europe participates.

On February 6, Morawiecki said that the country’s authorities admit the possibility that the conflict in Ukraine will lead to the Third World War.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

