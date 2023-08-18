French politician Filippo: the conflict in Ukraine will drag on due to the actions of the West

The Ukrainian conflict runs the risk of being dragged out due to the actions of Western countries, which from the very beginning took all possible steps for this. Such an opinion expressed French politician, leader of the Patriots party Florian Filippo on his Twitter account.

He noted that the aggravation of the situation around Ukraine led, in particular, to the supply of arms and financing of Kyiv from the West. In addition, the politician also recalled the refusal of Western countries from peace talks. “Ukraine: the specter of a long war looms” has been in every headline since morning. What tension! From the very beginning, they did absolutely everything to make this conflict drag on and become universal,” he said, calling for the West to be stopped.

Earlier, Filippo criticized the decision of the European Union to increase the package of financial assistance to Ukraine. He called such a move “violent madness.” According to him, if Europe does not stop helping Kyiv, it will go bankrupt.