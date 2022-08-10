Police shot and killed a person at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport after he tried to attack some of its members with a knife, police said Wednesday.
The newspaper “Le Parisien” that security personnel called the police for help, because a homeless man refused to leave an airport terminal.
When the police arrived, the man first tried to hit them, then attacked a policeman with a knife.
The newspaper, quoting a press photographer who witnessed the incident, said that the policeman shot the homeless, who did not respond to the warning.
