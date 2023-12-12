French police released the author of the book “99 Francs” Beigbeder from custody

French police have released the writer, publicist, and author of the book “99 Francs” Frederic Beigbeder from custody. About it reported Franceinfo.

The prosecutor's office noted that the writer denies all charges.

According to a source close to the case, the complainant and the suspect maintained a relationship for several months. Moreover, according to him, the relationship began when the woman was 17 years old, the radio station writes.

Earlier it became known that a young woman filed a complaint against the 58-year-old prose writer. According to her, she had sexual intercourse with Begbeder, but later that same night another one took place, this time without her consent.