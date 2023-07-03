You have to be careful with the French police…

If you are drifting on public roads, you naturally run the risk of getting into trouble with the police. Getting a reprimand or a fine is one thing, but the French police go a few steps further. They have a merciless tit-for-tat policy.

For example, two BMWs were recently seized that had been drifting. In addition, they were not even caught in the act, but the police seem to have tracked them down based on videos.

This already indicates that the French police are on top of it. The consequences weren’t bad either. Both BMWs – an E46 sedan and an E36 coupe – went straight into the shredder.

The owner of the E36 wakes up Instagram his story and says that he was handcuffed by the police at work, while his car was seized at home. It was then destroyed within a week, without him having the chance to object.

For a bit of extra context, it wasn’t like the E36 was slaloming through traffic in broad daylight. His drift action was late at night in an abandoned business park. That is still the public road, but it is a difference.

These BMWs are not the only vehicles that have been destroyed, by the way. The French police also shared videos last week showing how a Mégane Coupé and fourteen motorcycles are destroyed. These were also taken from ‘road pirates’.

So if you are going to France soon with a rear-wheel drive car: be wary. If you are not careful, your car will end up in the shredder.

