French Interior Minister Bans Police from Chewing Gum During Olympics

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has banned police officers from chewing gum on duty during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the publication writes. Le Soir.

“Don’t chew gum, don’t look at your mobile phone, address people formally and remain calm under all circumstances,” he said.

According to the Interior Minister, the actions of the police will be very important for the country’s reputation. Darmanin stressed that the image of France will depend on each officer.

To ensure security at the Olympics, an average of 35,000 police and gendarmes and 18,000 soldiers will be deployed daily.

Earlier, the International Olympic Committee included 15 athletes in the final list of Russian participants in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians were admitted to the competition as individual neutral athletes. Some athletes refused to participate in the tournament, despite receiving quotas and invitations from the IOC.