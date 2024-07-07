Paris France.- French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that he will resign on Monday to President Emmanuel Macron following the defeat of the centrist coalition in the legislative elections.

“Tonight, the political group I represented in this campaign has won three times as many seats as had been forecast in recent weeks, but it does not have a majority,” Attal said in a televised speech.

“Being loyal to the republican tradition and in accordance with my principles, I will submit my resignation tomorrow morning to the President of the Republic.”

Attal said the French people might feel a form of “uncertainty” about the future following the results of the legislative elections, but stressed that he would obviously assume his role as Prime Minister for as long as necessary, given that France is hosting the Olympic Games in three weeks.

“From the start of the campaign, I warned of three risks: the risk of an absolute majority for La France Insoumise, the risk of an absolute majority for the National Rally, and the risk of the disappearance of a movement that embodies our ideas and values,” said Attal, adding that these three risks had been avoided by the French people.

“I will never accept that millions of our fellow citizens choose to vote for the extremes. I say to the French: I respect you. Some lives are more difficult than others and we must improve those lives.”

Although Attal will submit his resignation to Macron on Monday, the President is not obliged to accept it immediately.