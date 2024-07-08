Gabriel Attal submitted his resignation as Prime Minister to French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (8), who instructed him to remain in the position provisionally to ensure stability while a new government is formed after the legislative elections.

Sources from the French presidency explained that Macron, who received Attal at the Elysee Palace this morning, asked him to “remain as prime minister for the time being to guarantee the stability of the country”, without setting any deadline.

The sources stressed that the head of state also thanked Attal for having led the last electoral campaigns, first the European ones and then the legislative ones.

The French Prime Minister had already announced after learning of the results of the second round of the legislative elections – in which his group lost the relative majority with which it had been governing – that he would present his resignation, but that he could continue in office “as long as duty required”.

Attal’s decision was influenced by the fact that France is organizing the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place between July 26 and August 11 and which represent a challenge, especially in terms of security.

Macron, in turn, also declared last night that he would set aside some time to analyze the election results and verify “the structuring of the new National Assembly”, to then decide on the government that could be formed.

The head of state – who in France is the one who appoints the prime minister, although the latter will then have to answer to the National Assembly, as the Chamber can dismiss him with a motion of censure – promised that, “in his role as guarantor of the institutions, he will ensure that the sovereign decision of the French people is respected”.

It remains to be seen whether the same government structure will be maintained in this new provisional phase, with the main pillars being the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, responsible for the security arrangements at the Olympic Games, and the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire.

The left-wing parties of the New Popular Front have promised to unite to propose this week the name of a prime minister with the intention that it be chosen by Macron, with the argument that after the elections this Sunday (7) yesterday they are the first group in the National Assembly by the number of deputies.

The NFP won 182 seats out of a Parliament of 577, a far cry from the 289 needed for an absolute majority, although this represents significant progress compared to the 149 it had in the National Assembly at the end of its term.

Nothing formally obliges Macron to choose a left-wing prime minister.

The Macronist bloc, which in the last legislature governed with a relative majority of 250 deputies, became the second parliamentary group with around 168 seats and would not reach these 289 seats even if it managed an eventual alliance with the conventional right-wing party The Republicans and with other centrist parties, which have a total of 68 deputies.