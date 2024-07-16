The French government resigned on Tuesday (16) and will continue to exercise its functions, while left-wing parties remain far from reaching an agreement on a common candidate for the post of prime minister to offer an alternative.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of the government led by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and asked him to remain in office until a new executive is formed, the Elysee Palace announced in a statement.

“For this period to end as quickly as possible, it is up to the republican forces to work together to build a common base around projects and actions in the service of the French people,” the statement added.

The resignation was presented at the last Council of Ministers meeting of the legislature, which took place today at the Élysée Palace. None of the participants made any statements after leaving the meeting.

Some participants said that the French president indicated as an option for governance a possible alliance between Macronism and the conservatives The Republicans (LR).

Division on France’s left remains

The presentation of an alternative from the left still seems distant, as the four parties that make up the New Popular Front (NFP), which obtained the largest number of seats in the National Assembly in the recent legislative elections, have not reached an agreement to propose a candidate for prime minister to Macron.

The level of disagreement has reached such a point that the national secretary of the Communist Party (PCF), Fabien Roussel, warned today that if a solution was not reached in the next few days, it would be “a real shipwreck”.

The statements were made after the national coordinator of La France Insoumise (LFI), Manuel Bompard, had rejected minutes earlier the proposal of Laurence Tubiana for the post of prime minister, which had been made by the other partners of the NFP.

“It’s a proposal that doesn’t seem serious to me,” Bompard told France 2, saying that appointing Tubiana as head of government would mean “letting in through the window the Macronists who were rejected” in the legislative elections.

The LFI announced yesterday that it was abandoning negotiations to reach an agreement on a common name for the left to present to the President of the Republic in order to be appointed as prime minister.

The Socialist Party (PS) then responded that, together with the other parties (communist and environmentalist), it would present a civil society candidacy to overcome this blockade.

During the presidency of socialist François Hollande, Tubiana was a special ambassador for the COP21 climate summit, held in the French capital, which resulted in the 2015 Paris Agreements, whose aim was to limit the impact of climate change and promote the energy transition.

Since the second round of elections on July 7, the four parties that make up the NFP have been unable to agree on a name, with LFI and PS, the two largest parties, insisting on their respective candidates.

Agreement on the left for the National Assembly

However, understanding between the left-wing parties appeared to have improved after Socialist leader Olivier Faure announced today that the four NFP parties had reached an agreement on a single candidate for the presidency of the National Assembly.

The lower house of the French Parliament is due to be formed next Thursday (18) and the NFP parties had already, at least, defined a common name for its presidency.

Faure avoided disclosing the name or affiliation of the candidate, as he considered that this is something that corresponds to “the presidents of the parliamentary groups” of the four parties, who are the ones who negotiated this candidacy.

