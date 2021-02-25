The French McFly and Carlito, two of the creators of YouTube content, achieved great success in France through a music video about measures to combat the Coronavirus, where they were able to reach a goal in which President Emmanuel Macron challenged them.

A spokesperson for the Elysee confirmed that Macron called on the duo to reach 10 million views of such a clip in a video message.

The duo reached the goal on Tuesday evening, they announced on Instagram. Their prize was a photograph in the Elysee Palace.

President Macron sent his congratulations to them and promised to fulfill his promise to them.

In the music video, the two people talked about breaking Corona’s rules. President Macron also appears in the video while calling for people to keep distance, commit to washing hands, wearing masks and ventilation, and avoiding gatherings.