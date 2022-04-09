Campaign posters of the two favorites displayed side by side in Paris: Marine Le Pen and current president Emmanuel Macron| Photo: EFE/Rafael Cañas

This Sunday (10), the French will choose the country’s president for the next five years from 12 candidates. Polls show that the election should go to the second round, scheduled for April 24, and that it will be the fiercest French presidential choice since 2012, when socialist François Hollande beat then-President Nicolas Sarkozy in a second vote by just three percentage points. (51.6% to 48.4%).

The current president, the social-liberal Emmanuel Macron, and the right-wing Marine Le Pen appear in the first two places in the polls and are expected to repeat their 2017 clash. In that vote, Macron had a small advantage over his opponent in the first round, with 24, 01% against 21.3% of valid votes.

The difference is that five years ago, polls carried out before the first vote already indicated that Macron would easily win in the second round, with more than 60% of the votes, which actually happened: he had 66.1% of the valid votes and Le Pen , 33.9%.

This year, Macron reached a 12 percentage point lead in the first round in the polls in mid-March, but that difference has narrowed and a survey released on Friday (8) by the Elabe institute showed that he and Le Pen are tied. within the margin of error (which is 1 to 2.8 percentage points), with 26% preferring the current president and 25% his main adversary.

The closest candidates for the two are leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon (17.5%), rightist Éric Zemmour, with 8.5%, and center-right Valérie Pécresse, with 8%.

And this time, unlike in 2017, simulations of the second round carried out before the first indicate that Macron is threatened: the Elabe poll showed the president with 51% of the electorate’s preference and Le Pen with 49% – again, a technical tie. .

Le Pen’s successes and Macron’s mistakes

Analysts are unanimous in pointing out that the right-wing candidate is managing to attract voters more to the center because she toned down her anti-immigration and anti-European Union agenda – it also helped that Zemmour has a more aggressive speech in this area.

In addition, Le Pen has focused his campaign on rising prices and the cost of living, major sources of strain for Macron.

The president was also criticized for refusing to participate in debates and part of the French population revolted at the vaccination passports imposed by the government – ​​outrage amplified by a statement by Macron, that he intended to “annoy” the unvaccinated with restrictive measures until they decided to do so. get immunized.

Another mistake was that he took too long to enter the campaign, as the current president has prioritized in recent weeks the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At first, this led Macron to skyrocket in the polls in mid-March, but then his lead waned.

“In a way, the war served him perfectly at the beginning: it would be a kind of non-campaign, with a president who showed himself to be overseeing everything, like a protective father,” Raphaël Llorca, a communications specialist, told Politico. “But the big mistake was considering that this impulse would last until April.”