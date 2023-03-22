French pension reform | Today, Macron answers questions about the changes to the pension law in a live TV interview

The government’s pension reform through exceptional procedures has angered the French. According to the Minister of the Interior, more than 1,200 unauthorized demonstrations have been organized in the country since last Thursday.

French president Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to answer journalists’ questions about changes in the pension laws in a live television broadcast on Wednesday.

The changes in the law have raised unrest in the country. The television broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Finnish time.

The news agency AFP says, referring to sources who have been in negotiations with Macron, that the president is not about to announce radical changes to the country’s current policy.

According to sources, the Prime Minister Elisabeth Bornea is not about to change, the lower house of the parliament, i.e. the National Assembly, is not about to be dissolved, and there is no referendum on the pension reform.

French fries are outraged by the pension reform, which the government decided to push through without parliament’s support. The French constitution allows for the procedure.

On Monday, the French government survived two motions of no confidence submitted by the opposition.

Dissatisfaction stems from, among other things, raising the retirement age. With the reform, the French pension age will rise from 62 to 64. In addition, the government decided to increase the time that people have to be in the workforce to receive a full pension.

Last since Thursday, more than 1,200 unauthorized demonstrations have been organized in France, the Minister of the Interior by Gerald Darman told AFP. According to him, some of the protests have been violent.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested and the police have been accused of suppressing legitimate protests. Police officers have also been injured in the riots.

The last time Macron was under equally intense domestic political pressure was in 2018-2019, when the yellow vests opposed to rising taxes and the cost of living rebelled and caused unrest across France.