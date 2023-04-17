French pension reform | Macron tries to appease the French in a televised speech tonight

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron will give his first speech to the French since signing the controversial pension reform law.

French president Emmanuel Macron will give a speech to the French people on Monday evening for the first time since the controversial pension reform came into force at the weekend, according to the news agency AFP and French newspaper Le Monde.

In France, there have already been demonstrations, in some places violently, for months, and strikes because of the law reform made by Macron’s government. With the reform, the retirement age will be increased from 62 to 64 years. At their busiest, more than a million people have participated in the demonstrations in one day. In connection with them, among other things, garbage cans and means of transport have been burned.

Macron’s speech is scheduled to start at nine in the evening Finnish time. Government spokesman Olivier Vera said on Saturday that the speech would be “appeasing” – according to Le Monde, however, not waiving the increase in the retirement age.

The purpose of the speech is to mend the relationship between Macron and the French. In addition, Macron is also expected to take a stand on other topics of concern to the French: healthcare, education and other public services.

French The Constitutional Council approved the pension law last Friday, after which Macron signed it.

In Rennes, France, a car was burned in protest after President Emmanuel Macron signed the pension reform law.

The French media have called the passage of the pension reform a Pyrrhic victory. The metaphor refers to a victory that required such heavy losses that it can hardly be called a victory. Macron’s popularity has fallen sharply because of the reform, as the majority of French people opposed it.

New demonstrations have been predicted at least until May Day.

Impressive trade union of the Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT) director Sophie Binet said on Sunday that Macron was becoming a “president of chaos”.

“He opens doors for the National Alliance,” says Binet.

The National Alliance of the nationalist populist party Marine Le Pen lost the presidential election to Macron last year. According to some opinion polls, Le Pen would win if the elections were held now. He is the only politician whose popularity has increased with the upheaval caused by the pension reform.

Macron has recently received criticism not only in his home country but also internationally.

Earlier in April, Macron visited the Chinese leader Xi Jinping by. The visit has caused friction within the EU and between Europe and the United States, as Macron has, among other things, emphasized Europe’s need for independence from the United States after his visit.

Macron also said that Europe should not get involved in crises that “do not belong to us”, even though China has recently held large-scale military exercises near Taiwan.