French pension law | The opposition’s proposal for a referendum failed

French the constitutional court has rejected the opposition’s proposal for a referendum to decide the president Emmanuel Macron on the fate of the administration’s controversial pension reform. According to the court, the legal conditions for holding a referendum are not met.

A total of about 250 left-wing legislators, who are trying to fight against raising the retirement age to 64 from the current 62, had proposed the referendum.

Macron has already signed the pension reform into law, and it will take effect later this year.