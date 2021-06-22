The candidates classified for the second round of the regional elections in France had until yesterday to present their lists. After a first round, marked by a historical abstention record of 66.74%, the French are again called to the polls on Sunday,

Unlike the presidential elections, in which the two most voted candidates pass, in the regional elections the lists that exceed 10% of votes are classified. Therefore, two, three or even four lists can go to the second round, depending on the region and the ballots obtained. These can remain unchanged in the second round, merge with other lists or even withdraw for strategic reasons. This makes the parties negotiate among themselves and create curious alliances.

For example, in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, parties of the right and left will form “a republican front” to prevent the far-right Thierry Mariani (National Regrouping) from winning the elections. The ecologist Jean-Laurent Félizia, has retired allowing the formation of a sanitary cordon against the extreme right. The parties of the left – socialists, ecologists and communists – will ask, on Sunday, to vote for the conservative Renaud Muselier (The Republicans).

In Altos de Francia, La Republica en Marcha will ask for the vote for conservative Xavier Bertrand, after President Emmanuel Macron’s party did not obtain enough votes to go to the second round. Bertrand will face the far-right Sébastien Chenu and the left-wing list led by Karima Delli at the polls. In the Paris region, the three leftist lists have merged around the ecologist Julien Bayou to try to defeat the conservative Valérie Pécresse and the far-right Jordan Bardella at the polls.