Deputies of the lower house of the French parliament today approved a bill to extend the state of emergency sanitary conditions in the country until June 1, 2021. The vote was broadcast on the parliament’s website.

Under the state of emergency, the government and the president of the republic have the right to take measures to combat the epidemic without a vote on them in parliament.

The current sanitary emergency regime expired in the country on February 16.

In France, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 3.3 million people have been infected, of which more than 79 thousand have died. More than 20 thousand new cases of the disease are registered in the country every day.

The vaccination campaign in France began at the end of December. 300,000 people have already received both doses of the vaccine.

Today it became known that the oldest resident of Europe and France, Lucille Randon, had defeated coronavirus infection shortly before her 117th birthday. Moreover, the disease in the elderly woman was asymptomatic.