The French Parliament approved this Thursday the new restrictions announced the day before by the president, Emmanuel Macron, to face the third wave of coronavirus. But the opposition, furious that it is not being taken more into account when making decisions that affect everyone, massively boycotted the vote in protest.

The prime minister, Jean Castex, appeared before both chambers to explain to the deputies and senators the measures announced by the president the day before and to put them to a vote. Macron ordered the closure of kindergartens, schools and institutes for three weeks, decreed a light confinement of four weeks throughout the country and imposed movement restrictions to try to stop the new advance of covid-19. It also decreed the closure of non-essential businesses. It has even banned the consumption of alcohol outdoors to avoid crowds. Of course, it maintains the curfew between seven in the afternoon and six in the morning.

«The third wave is here and it hits us hard. In two weeks, the number of cases has increased by 55%, 38,000 a day, “said Castex. The prime minister defended the decision to extend the restrictions, so far in force in 19 departments, to all of France, since “the epidemic has spread.”

The National Assembly approved the new measures by 348 votes in favor and nine against the 577 seats that the Lower House has, while the rest refused to vote. Only the deputies of La República en Marcha (Macron’s party) and the centrist parties voted in favor.

In the Senate, where the right wing has the majority, the boycott was massive: only 45 of the 348 senators participated, with 39 votes in favor, two against and four abstentions. In both cases, they were non-binding votes, so even if the parliamentarians had rejected the measures, they would not have prevented their entry into force.

Both the deputies and the senators, from the left and the right, decided not to vote in protest because the debate in the two houses took place after Macron’s announcements and not before the decisions were made. Parliamentarians consider that they are not sufficiently involved in decision-making on the management of the health crisis.

“What is the use of voting if everything is decided?” Asked Senator Bruno Retailleau, leader of the Republican group (right), after Castex’s speech in the Upper House. “It is an irrelevant vote because it is about nothing,” he said.

«The president has decided by himself. He has announced everything on Wednesday night on television, “lamented deputy Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La Francia Insumisa, the equivalent of Podemos in Spain. “We can not amend anything, just vote yes or no,” he added. Other deputies came to describe the vote on the measures as a “parody of democracy”, “farce” or “innocent”.

Castex’s counterattack



Castex did not take the criticism from the opposition well. He rebuked those who “seek to take political advantage of a national drama” and “do not contribute much to the solution of difficulties.” «’Don’t close shops !; Do not close the ski resorts! Open the universities! Open the cultural centers! ‘Those who said this yesterday reproach us today that we are too soft, that we take measures too late or insufficient? ” outraged the prime minister, generally very restrained.

“The management of this crisis is highly transparent, never have all the health, economic and epidemiological data been made so much online and of course available to the national representation,” Castex recalled. He also defended the vaccination campaign in France, criticized by the opposition, as they consider it too slow compared to other countries.

He also assured that the rate of immunization is higher than that of its neighbors, for example, Germany. In reality, in both countries the percentage of its inhabitants who have received at least one injection against the coronavirus is very similar: 12%.

On the other hand, the head of the French Government announced to the senators that, for the moment, the regional and departmental elections are held on the scheduled dates, next June 13 and 20 respectively, despite the coronavirus pandemic.