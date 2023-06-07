Françoise Gilot, French painter and writer, has passed away this Tuesday at the age of 101. The woman who was Pablo Picasso’s companion for ten years was the mother of his children Claude and Paloma. Her work is exhibited at the MoMA, Metropolitan and Pompidou, among other major museums. However, her relationship with her painter from Málaga followed her throughout her professional life.

She was the daughter of a businessman and a watercolorist. She studied philosophy and English literature at the University of Cambridge, but she gave it all up to dedicate her life to painting. She is the author of a book titled Life with Picasso, Published in 1964, Gilot was not only one of the few women who left the Spanish painter voluntarily, but also rebuilt her sentimental and artistic life and had a notable career in the United States as a painter and writer after their separation.

Gilot met Picasso in 1943, when she was 21 and he was 61 and the two were married. They never married, but they were in a relationship for ten years. When she abandoned the painter, he snapped at her: “Do you think someone is going to be interested in you? They will never do it just for you: even the people you think appreciate you will just be kind of curious about a person whose life touched mine so intimately,” she told him.

Picasso loved to make his lovers coincide with Gilot to provoke jealousy: this caused them to end up in a physical fight on one occasion. Picasso declared years later that that moment was one of his “most precious” memories.

Gilot’s book was a bestseller and despite his mostly friendly tone with his ex-lover – he even dedicated it “to Pablo” – enraged Picasso, who withdrew the word from him, as well as their two common children. And although the book and her status as ex-lover of her genius was what brought her the most fame, her career as a painter of hers was successful. In 2021 a work of his entitled dove with a guitar it sold for $1.3 million at auction at Sotheby’s.

Gilot suffered from lung and heart problems, his daughter Aurelia explained today.

