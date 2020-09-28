A.lexander Zverev did his first job in the uncomfortable Paris autumn with ease. Two weeks after his narrow final defeat at the US Open, the 23-year-old from Hamburg prevailed 7: 5, 6: 2, 6: 4 against Austrian Dennis Novak on Sunday evening and moved to the French Open as the second German after promoted Dominik Koepfer into the second round. Now it’s up to Zverev against the American Michael Mmoh or Pierre-Hugues Herbert from France.

Koepfer had prevailed 6: 2, 3: 6, 6: 1, 6: 1 against the French Antoine Hoang and can prepare for a high-class duel with Stan Wawrinka, who gave Andy Murray no chance. “It’s a special match, I’m in good shape,” said Koepfer, and he also expects something against the 2015 tournament winner.

Slight adjustment problems for Zverev

Zverev went to work just as confidently as Wawrinka, who only revealed slight adjustment problems in the first set after the tricky surface change from hard court to sand and then dominated the encounter. The light rain couldn’t harm him – it was only in the third set that the organizers, on the advice of the players, decided to close the roof over the Philippe Chatrier court.

The unpleasant, sometimes borderline conditions at the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, which Angelique Kerber and four other German professionals also had to deal with on Monday, had previously led to discussions. “The most important thing is that you accept the conditions and deal with them,” said Koepfer.

Anna-Lena Friedsam struggled much more after her 2: 6, 6: 2, 3: 6 defeat against Alexandra Sasnowitsch: “I can hardly remember that it was like this in the course of my career.” Boris Becker said at Eurosport, the tournament in Paris is a “sporting culture shock” after the US Open.

Hard game at eight degrees

Many players proceeded according to the onion principle, Zverev put on a long-sleeved shirt. The two-time Grand Slam winner Wiktoria Asarenka took it to the extreme. She successfully competed in her opening match with leggings and a training jacket and then expressed concern that the unfamiliar circumstances could lead to a greater risk of injury.

“I think so. When you play at eight degrees, it’s pretty hard, “said the 31-year-old, who complained during a brief rain break for not wanting to sit like a” duck “on the pitch. “I live in Florida, this is a little ridiculous,” she said to the supervisor. Top favorite Simona Halep (Romania), who also showed no nakedness, said despite the new roof installed over the Philipp Chatrier court that it was unusually fresh for her.

Nevertheless, the other, not yet active German professionals are eager to make their first appearances at the tournament, which was postponed to autumn due to the corona pandemic and is only allowed to allow 1000 spectators per day on the facility. In addition to Kerber, Andrea Petkovic (Darmstadt), Tatjana Korpatsch (Hamburg), Jan Lennard Struff (Warstein / No. 30) and qualifier Daniel Altmaier (Kempen) will also serve on Monday.