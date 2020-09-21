Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal lost in the qualifiers of the French Open which started here on Monday. Nagal, who reached the second round of the US Open earlier this month, was seeded 16th at the French Open here. Nagal suffered a 6-7 (4) 5-7 defeat in the men’s singles qualifiers against Dustin Brown of Germany.

World number-127 Nagal lost this match in one hour and 47 minutes. Nagal reached the second round of the US Open earlier this month and in seven years he was the first Indian to reach the second round of the US Open. Meanwhile, Prajnesh Guneshwaran has been successful in winning his qualifiers.

Guneshcharan defeated Turkey’s Sem Ikel 6-3, 6-1 in his qualifiers. In the men’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan is scheduled to play his qualifiers against local player Tristan Lamasin, who was given a wild card entry. Ankita Raina, the only Indian challenger in the women’s section, will also present her challenge.