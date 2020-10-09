Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin has made it to the final of the Grand Slam Tournament French Open. She defeated the Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the women’s singles category.America’s 21-year-old Kenin defeated the 7th seed Quitova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. In the final, Kenin will face Poland youngster Inga Switzek, who defeated Nadia Podorowska 6-2, 6-1 in the first semi-final to advance to the final of a Grand Slam.

The BBC quoted Kenin as saying, ‘Quitova is a very difficult player. His game is very aggressive and his service is excellent. I am proud of myself. It was a great match and I am very happy.

Kenin and Switake have played against each other but not on the tour but at the junior level four years ago.