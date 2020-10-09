Roland Garran king Rafael Nadal made a strong move towards the record 13th title at the French Open Tennis Tournament by winning consecutive sets in the semi-finals against Diego Schwartzmen here on Friday, despite going through a few odd moments. Nadal got a good challenge from Diego Schwartzman of Argentina but still managed to enter the finals for the 13th time, winning 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0).

Will record Federer equally!In the final, they will take on the winner of the second semi-final between top seed Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Stephanos Sitsipas of Greece. Second-seeded Nadal will also match Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles after winning the 13th title here. It would also be his 100th win over Roland Garran. Nadal has a record of 99-2 at the French Open.

Dhansu’s recordHe has never lost in the semi-finals and finals here and his record is 25–0. He won all 15 sets in the last two weeks but had to struggle a bit against Schwartzman on court Philippe Charitier. In the first set, Nadal lost his serve once and saved break points on three other occasions. The Spaniard had never lost the first set in his last 12 semi-finals to Roland Garren and he retained his record.

This was the thrill of the matchLong rallies were seen in this set. Nadal broke Schwartzman’s serve in the second and fourth games, but meanwhile lost his serve in the third game as well. In the second set, he did not give any chance to the Argentine player. He broke Schwartzman’s serve in the third game and then took the break in the ninth game as well. Schwartzman also presented a tough challenge in the third set. At one time he was trailing 1-3 and then 2-4, but eventually managed to make it 5-5. Nadal saved three break points in the 11th game and then registered an easy win in the tiebreaker. Argentina’s 12th seed defeated Nadal in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open but this is their 10th defeat to the Spanish player in their 11 matches.