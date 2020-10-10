Poland’s 19-year-old Iga Swiatek Won French Open created history by defeating Sofia Kainin on Saturday in the final of the French Open women’s singles. This is his first level of tour level. The unseeded Swiatek won 6–6, 6–1 against Australian Open champion Kenin in six consecutive games. She became the first player from Poland to win a Grand Slam in singles.

After this spectacular victory, he said, ‘This is fantastic. Two years ago I won a Junior Grand Slam, and now here I am. It seems that this has happened in a short time. He said, ‘I am overwhelmed by it.’ This is Swatiyek’s only 7th Major Tournament and she had never progressed beyond the fourth round. She is the first unseeded player to win the title since Justin Henin in 2007.

He suffered a loss in just 28 games during the tournament’s seven matches. She is the first ‘Teen (up to 19 years)’ player to win the title after Eva Majoli in 1997. Swiatek defeated 2018 Chaminian Simona Halep and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vendrosova in a one-sided match during their title campaign.

America’s 21-year-old Kenin failed to replicate the Australian Open success here. He said after the match, ‘Great tournament. Great match. ‘