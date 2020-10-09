Poland’s 19-year-old player Inga Swiatek, who made history by reaching the final of the French Open, said she never thought that she would reach the final of this Grand Slam tennis tournament. Swiatek defeated Argentina qualifier Nadia Podorowska 6–2 6–1 in the semi-finals on Thursday. She will face Australian Open champion Sophia Canin in the final, who reached the final of the French Open for the first time.

Swatiyek became the lowest ranked player to reach the women’s final of Roland Garren after the WTA Computer Rankings started after 1975. His ranking is 54. She is the seventh non-seeded player in the Open era to reach the final of the French Open. This is his first major final.

The youngster said, “It looks incredible.” On the one hand I know that I can play good tennis, on the other hand it is surprising to me. I never thought that I would play the final. It’s interesting. “Swiatek said,” I kept my faith in myself. It’s fantastic for me. “

She has managed to win all her 12 sets in this tournament. Regarding the final, he said, “I will be like an underdog in the finals”. I am paying full attention to my game. I try not to let the opposing player play the best tennis. “He said,” Hopefully I will be able to do it on Saturday too. “