Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the king of red gravel, defeated Serbia star Novak Djokovic in the French Open men’s singles final on Sunday to win his record 13th title. Nadal defeated Djokovic 6–0, 6–2, 7–5 in a unilateral manner at Rolling Garros. This is his career’s overall 20th Grand Slam title.

With this, he has equaled Switzerland veteran Roger Federer in terms of winning the Grand Slam in the men’s category. Both names now have 20–20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic got his first defeat this year. He was eliminated at the US Open but his reason was to bowl to the line judge, which led to Djokovic being ruled out of the tournament. He missed out on winning his 18th Grand Slam title.