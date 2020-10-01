Former champion Yelena Ostapenko defeated the second seed Carolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to enter the third round of the French Open Tennis Grandslam.Ostapenko won his only Major title here in 2017. Pliskova reached the semi-finals that year and lost to Simona Halep.

The unseeded Latvian player will now face the winner of the match between 29th seed Sloane Stephens and Paula Badosa.