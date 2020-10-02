US Open champion Dominic Thiem defeated Norway’s Caspar Rude in straight sets to advance to the fourth round of the men’s singles of the French Open Tennis Tournament, while top seed Simona Halep in women’s singles also won in straight sets. Was successful in registering victory.The third-seeded Austrian theme defeated Casper 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 15 minutes, having lost to Rafael Nadal in the last two French Open finals. Caspar was competing to become only the second player from Norway to qualify for the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament. Her father and coach Christian Rude was the first player from Norway to qualify in the fourth round of any Grand Slam tournament.

Christian achieved this feat at the 1997 Australia Open. Theme won with Ace. The 27-year-old Austrian soon lost his serve in the first set, giving Casper a 3–1 lead. The theme, however, broke Casper’s service shortly thereafter. The theme took advantage of six of 15 break points, while saving 7 of 8 break points on their own.

Halep of Romania did not have to sweat much to defeat America’s 25th seed Amanda Anisimova. Halep, who had lost against Amanda at the French Open last year, entered the fourth round to win 6–0, 6–1 in just 54 minutes.

Amanda made 32 spontaneous mistakes against Hallep’s 7, which she suffered. This is Halep’s 17th consecutive win, the best performance of his career, challenging him to win the third Grand Slam title. Halep, who won the 2018 title at Rolland Garrow, will next take on Poland’s Inga Swiatek who defeated Canadian Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2.

Third seed Eileen Svitolina of Ukraine also defeated Russia’s 27th seed Ekaterika Alexandro 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round, while Argentina’s Nadia Podorowska beat Slovakia’s Anna Carolina Shimidlova 6-3, 6- Defeated 2 and showed the way out.