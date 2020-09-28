Star tennis player Serena Williams made a comeback after battling in the first set to beat Christie On in straight sets to advance to the second round of the French Open women’s singles on Monday. Third seed Dominic Theme managed to win the men’s singles and advanced to the second round.

Sixth seed Serena defeated Christie 7-6 6-0. Serena was serving for the match at a score of 40–0 but Christie saved three match points. Serena scored her fourth match point with an ace but then shot on the net. Serena saved the break point and then showed her compatriot Christie of America along with Ace.

Read , World No. 1 Djokovic won the Italian Open by winning the Italian Open.

Christie was ahead 3–1 and then 4–2 at one time in the first set but had to kneel before Serena’s experience. The three-time French Open champion, 39-year-old Serena, is challenging to compete in the Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam title. She will next take on Bulgaria’s wild card holder Svetana Pironkova who defeated Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-3.

In the men’s singles, US Open champion Theme defeated Marin Silich 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. Austria’s third-seeded theme, who won their first Major Tournament at Flushing Middos two weeks ago, is one of the favorites for Roland Garro. He has lost in the last two finals against Rafael Nadal. The theme broke Croatia’s former US Open champion service six times amid the bitter cold. He will next take on qualifier Jack Sock of America, who defeated Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Read, French Open: Sumit Nagal lost in qualifiers, Prajnesh Guneshwaran crossed the barrier

14th seed Italy’s Fabio Fognini and 19th seed Felix Agar Eliassim were defeated in the first round itself. Fognini was beaten 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-0 by Mikhail Kukushkin while Felix was defeated by Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.

Czech Republic’s seventh seed Petra Kvitova defeated Osiane Dodin in straight sets. Two-time Wimbledon champion and world number 11 Quitova won her first round match 6-3, 7-5 over Rolland Garrow. However, in the match played under the new roof of Court Philippe Chatrier against world number 118 Dodin, Quitova’s path was not easy especially in the second set.

Dodin lost his serve by hitting the forehand out. Both these players were face to face for the first time. Due to the roof on this court, the competition continued while the rain on the outer court started late. Fifth seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands bounced back after losing the first set to beat Ukraine’s Katrin Zawatska 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

In other matches, Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France defeated America’s Michael Mamoh 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Spain’s Pedro Martinez beat Alexander Vukic of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-0 while Hugo Gaston of France beat his compatriot Maxim Genvier 7-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the women’s singles, Italy’s Sara Arrani beat Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig 6-2, 6-1, Italy’s Jasmine Paulini of Spain’s Aliona Bolasova Jodoinov 6-4, 6-3, while America’s Bernarda Pera beat compatriot Sissi Bellis Defeated 7-6, 6-1.