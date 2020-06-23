World number 17 Pablo Carreno Busta has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open where he will once again face Serbian legend Novak Djokovic. Busta defeated 186th-ranked qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6–2, 7–5, 6–2, despite playing the doctor in the second set.
In the women’s section, Australian Open champion Sophia Kenin defeated 49th-ranked Fiona Farrow 2-6 6-2 6-1 to advance to the next round.
