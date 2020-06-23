World number 17 Pablo Carreno Busta has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open where he will once again face Serbian legend Novak Djokovic. Busta defeated 186th-ranked qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6–2, 7–5, 6–2, despite playing the doctor in the second set.

Last month, Busta faced Djokovic in the fourth round of the US Open, when the veteran was dismissed from the tournament due to a ball to the line judge. Busta reached the semi-finals where he was defeated by Alexander Zverev.

In the women’s section, Australian Open champion Sophia Kenin defeated 49th-ranked Fiona Farrow 2-6 6-2 6-1 to advance to the next round.