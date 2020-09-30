World number one player and top seed Novak Djokovic made it to the second round of the men’s singles of the French Open tennis tournament with a straight set win against Michael Yammer. The Serbian beat world number 80 Ymer 6–0, 6–3, 6–2.
In women’s singles, 17-year-old Denmark’s Clara Towson managed to register her first victory at the Tour level by defeating 21st seed Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin defeated 125th player Lyudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Second seed Carolina Pliskova also bounced back after defeating No. 172nd qualifier player Myar Sherif 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. In the men’s category, number five Stephanos Sitsipas and number 13 player Andre Rublev returned to win after losing the first two sets. Sitsipas beat Jomé Munar 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 while Rublev beat Sam Quarry 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 6- Defeated 3.
.
Leave a Reply