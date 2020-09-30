World number one player and top seed Novak Djokovic made it to the second round of the men’s singles of the French Open tennis tournament with a straight set win against Michael Yammer. The Serbian beat world number 80 Ymer 6–0, 6–3, 6–2.

Djokovic, who was playing the first Grand Slam match after being disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge’s throat at the US Open, took the extra ball out of the pocket after the victory and touched it lightly with a racket. This is the 32nd win of 2020 by world number one Djokovic, who is competing for the second and 18th career Slams title at Rolland Garrow, and he has suffered just one defeat from the middle of the fourth round at the US Open. To be disqualified.

In women’s singles, 17-year-old Denmark’s Clara Towson managed to register her first victory at the Tour level by defeating 21st seed Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open. Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin defeated 125th player Lyudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Second seed Carolina Pliskova also bounced back after defeating No. 172nd qualifier player Myar Sherif 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. In the men’s category, number five Stephanos Sitsipas and number 13 player Andre Rublev returned to win after losing the first two sets. Sitsipas beat Jomé Munar 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 while Rublev beat Sam Quarry 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-4, 6- Defeated 3.