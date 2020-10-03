French wild card holder Hugo Gaston upset former champion Stan Wawrinka 2–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 6–0 in the French Open Tennis Grand Slam marathon. The rain was also hampered in the match when both players were tied 2–2 in the third set. Viewers were cheering Gaston on his name.

Now Gaston will take on US Open champion Dominic Theme in the fourth round, who had been runners-up over Roland Garren in the last two years. The 20-year-old Gaston, ranked 239th on the world rankings, said it would be a great experience.

Wawrinka won the French Open title in 2015. In another third round match, Lorenzo Sonego defeated American 27th seed Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17), scoring 36 points in the third set marathon tiebreaker.

Simona Halep and Alexander Zverev in third round, Coco Gough out