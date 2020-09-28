Usually two Grand Slam champions are not faced in the first round of Grand Slam but it was seen in the opening round of the French Open in which Stan Wawrinka defeated Andy Murray while US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev also advanced to the second round. The French Open is taking place in September instead of May due to the Corona virus epidemic. Due to increasing cases of Corona virus in France, only 1000 spectators were allowed to enter. Wawrinka defeated Murray 6–1, 6–3, 6–2 in 97 minutes in the match played on Sunday. Murray was able to win six games in the entire match, which is the worst performance of his 237 Grand Slam matches. In 2014 too, he lost 12-time champion Rafael Nadal to Roland Garros.

The two Grand Slam champions had previously clashed in the first round at the 2012 Vimalbaden when Novak Djokovic faced Juan Carlos Ferrero. In the French Open in 199, Michael Chang and Yevgeny Kafelnikov played each other in the first round. Sixth seed Zverev defeated 91st-ranked Denis Novak 7-5 6-2 6-4. He hit ten aces in the match and his service bus was broken once. Earlier, Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero beat compatriot Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 1-6, 14-12 in a five-hour-long five-set match. The French Open is the only Grand Slam in which the tiebreaker is not used in the final set.

The American Venus Williams also lost in the first round at the third Grand Slam this year. She could not progress further in Australia Open and US Open. She was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Anna Carolina. At the same time, 16-year-old American Coco Gau defeated Britain’s Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3. Top seed Simona Halep beat Sarah S. Tormo 6-4, 6–0. In the men’s category, Italy’s 19-year-old Janik Siner defeated world number 11 David Goffin.