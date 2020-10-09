Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Thursday defeated the two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Quitova 6-4 7-5 to advance to the final of the French Open Tennis Grandslam tournament for the first time. Fourth seed Kenin will now face Poland’s youngster Inga Swiियाtek on Saturday, who defeated Argentina qualifier Nadia Podorowska in the second semi-final.

Kenin has won 16 matches in the Major Tournament this year, winning at Melbourne Park in Australia and reaching the fourth round of the US Open last month. He had to struggle a bit to defeat seventh seed Quitova. At the same time, 19-year-old Swatiyek defeated Padorowska 6-2 6-1, making her the lowest ranked player to reach the women’s final of Rolan Garren after the 1975 WTA Computer Ranking.

His ranking is 54. She is the seventh non-seeded player in the Open era to reach the final of the French Open. This is his first major final. Kenin made a double fault in his first set point but achieved it the next chance when Quitova’s service return shot went out. The seventh-seeded Czech Republic player lost this first set to Roland Garan this year.