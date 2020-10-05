It is seldom that after a Grand Slam match was lost 6–1, 6–1, 6–2, a tennis player would call that day the best moment of his life and ask the winning player for his autographed shirt. America’s 20-year qualifier Sebastian Corda did the same after losing to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the French Open.

After the defeat of 12-time champion Nadal, Korda said that I am crazy about him since childhood. I have seen every match of his, whether he is playing in any tournament. He has been my hero. He said that this is the best moment of my life and I could not imagine a better one than this. Korda is the youngest American to reach the fourth round of the French Open after 1991. Both his parents have been tennis players.

Now 34-year-old Nadal will face Italy’s Janik Sinar in the quarter-finals. This is Nadal’s record 97th win over Roland Garro. So far here they have lost only two matches. In an effort to win the 13th French Open title, Nadal has not lost a single set so far. The title at the French Open would take his Major Trophies to 20 and he would reach Roger Federer’s record.