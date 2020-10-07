French Open 2020: The great tennis player Rafael has continued his great performance in the French Open 2020. Nadal defeated Jenek Sinnar in the quarter-finals and made it to the semi-finals. This was the first time the French Open match started late at night and lasted till Wednesday morning. Nadal will face Diego in the semi-finals

Nadal won the first set 7-6 after performing brilliantly. Nadal did not give Janek any return in the second and third sets. In the second set, Nadal won 6-4 while in the third set he won 6-1 to make it to the semi-finals.

Nadal is eyeing to win the 13th French Open title and 20th Grand Slam. Nadal has not lost a single set so far in the French Open 2020. If Nadal is able to win the title this time, he will also match Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams.

Theme trip over

The Star Player theme at the French Open ended in the quarterfinals. There was a very close competition between Theme and Diego. Diego took a strong hold on the game from the first set.

Diego won the first set 7-6. In the second third set, Theme returned and won 5-7, 6-7. But Diego won the fourth set 7-6 and the last set 6-2.

Diego and Nadal will now be seen in the semi-finals of the French Open.

