US Open winner Dominic Thiem of Austria, runner-up Alexander Zverev of Germany, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams of the United States looking for the 24th Grand Salem title, Alina Svitolina of the third seed Ukraine and Petra Kvitova of the seventh seed Czech Republic in their first round – Winning their match and made it to the second round of the French Open Tennis tournament. US Open champion and world number three Thiem beat Croatia’s big serving and 40th-ranked Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours and six minutes in consecutive sets on Monday. Defeated and made it to the next round where he will face qualifier Jack Sok of America. Sok defeated compatriot Really Opelka 6-4 6-4 6-3 in consecutive sets. Sok won the match in one hour and 55 minutes.

Zverev, who lost in five sets to Thiem in the final of the US Open, got off to a great start at the French Open. Playing on clay courts after more than a year, Zverev entered the second round by beating Dennis Novak of Austria 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 in consecutive sets in a match lasting two hours and five minutes. Zverev hit 10 s in this match while Novak hit a s. Javrev struggled a bit in the first set but after winning the first set and regaining his rhythm he did not spend much time winning the next two sets. Zverev will face 78th-ranked Frenchman Pierre Hugh Herbert in the second round. Sixth seed America’s Serena defeated compatriot Christie On 7-6 (2), 6-0 in one hour 41 minutes in successive sets while Svitolina beat Russia’s Warvara Gracheva 7-6 (2), 6-4. .

Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka beat former Olympic champion Britain’s Andy Murray 6–1, 6–3, 6–2 in an hour and 37 minutes to advance to the second round. Wawrinka hit nine Ss in the match while Murray hit two Ss. The Swiss player took 42 winners and Murray put 10 in the match. Quitova made a great start to the French Open, defeating Ocean Dodin 6-3 7-5 in successive sets. Two-time Wimbledon champion 30-year-old Kvitova lost just two points on her serve in the first set against France’s Dodin. There was a clash between the two players in the second set but the Czech player achieved a significant break in the 11th game and ended the match on his serve in the 12th game. Quitova put 30 winners in the match. Quitova reached the second round for the 10th time in 11 occasions at the French Open. 10th seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus made a winning start to the tournament, defeating Denka Kovinich of Montenegro 6–1, 6–2 in just 61 minutes.