World number one Novak Djokovic battled through pain in his left arm to beat 17th-ranked Pablo Carreno Basta to make it to the semifinals of the French Open for the tenth time. Djokovic had a slow start and appeared to be battling pain several times in between. He also gave the trainer a massage. Djokovic won the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 and made his next move to another title at Roland Garros.

These two players were also face to face in the fourth round of the US Open last month when Djokovic was forced out of the tournament due to an angry ball hitting the line judge. All ten matches played since then have been won by Djokovic. He will now face world number five Stephanos Sitsipas in the semi-finals. In the second semi-final, second-ranked Rafael Nadal will face 12th-ranked Diego Schwartzman.

In the women’s semi-finals, world number four Sophia Kainin will face seventh-ranked Petra Kvitova. At the same time, 54th ranked Inga Swiatek will take on 131st ranked Nadia Podorowska. Nadia is the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals at the French Open. Sitsipas beat Andrei Rublev 7-5 6-2 6-3.