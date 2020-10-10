In the second semi-final of the French Open 2020 men’s singles, Novak Djokovic of Sarbia, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, defeated Stefano Sitsipas of Greece to advance to the finals. Djokovic defeated Stefano 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a very tough match. Djokovic has described Stefano as the champion player after the victory. Djokovic will clash with Nadal in the final.

Djokovic said after winning the match, “Sitsippas is credited for giving it a tough fight. He played superb tennis, especially in the fourth set when he faced a break point. He is a warrior. He is the best player in the world. One of them. A lot was at stake for him. “

Djokovic said, “He was motivated to try to reverse the match, which he did very well. But in the end I think he was out of the match. When I pushed it, I used the opportunities When he went into the fifth set, he finished the match in a spectacular style. “

Djokovic, playing his 10th semi-final match at Roland Garro, showed a brilliant game and easily won the first two sets. After this, world number-6 Sitsipas also made a good comeback and won the next two sets and brought the match to an exciting turn.

After the fourth set, world number-1 Djokovic won the match by performing brilliantly. Djokovic will now face Rafael Nadal of King Spain of Clay Court in the final. Djokovic has a career record of 29–26 against Nadal. But Nadal has defeated Djokovic six out of seven times in this tournament.

