World number one player Novak Djokovic of Serbia, defending runner-up and US Open champion Dominic Theme from Austria, Stefanos Sitipas of the fifth seed Greece, Petra Kvitova of the seventh seed Czech Republic and Andrei Rublev of the 13th seed Russia won the French Open tennis. Entered the quarterfinal of the tournament. Top seed and title contender Djokovic defeated the 15th seed Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in two hours 23 minutes on Monday for the 11th consecutive year in the quarter-finals of the French Open. Made a place. This is the second year in a row Djokovic has reached the last eight without missing a set. Djokovic has a record of 35–1 this year.

The third seed theme defeated world number 239 Hugo Gaston in a five-set clash on Sunday. Thiem beat Gaston 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3 in a match lasting three hours and 32 minutes to enter the final eight. Them, who won the US Open title this year, will now face 12th seeded Argentina’s Diego Schwartsman. Schwartsman defeated Lorenzo Songo of France 6–1, 6–3, 6–4 in the fourth round. Gaston made a big upset in the previous round by beating former champion Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland. But he could not maintain this rhythm in the fourth round.

Fifth seed Sitsipas defeated Grigor Dimitrov of 18th seed Bulgaria 6-3, 7-6 (9), 6-2 in two hours 26 minutes on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the French Open. Sitsipas will face Russian player Rublev, who defeated Hungary’s Marks Fuksovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in another fourth round match to make it to the semi-finals. . Rublev made a brilliant comeback after trailing 6-7 (4), 2–5, winning in three hours and 54 minutes. In the women’s section, Kvitova defeated China’s Shuai Zhang 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time since 2012. He put up 23 winners in the match. In the quarter-finals, Quitova will face Germany’s Laura Laura Sejmund, who defeated Spain’s Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 in an hour and 36 minutes.