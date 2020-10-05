French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal of Spain, looking for his 13th title, has entered the quarter-finals of the French Open tennis tournament by continuing his brilliant performance. Nadal, a 12-time champion, defeated Sebastian Corda of America in straight sets and entered the final-8.

Nadal, the king of Red Gravel, defeated the 20-year-old young player Korda 6–1, 6–1, 6–2. The Spanish player won this match in an hour and 55 minutes. The second seed Nadal is looking to win the French Open for the fourth consecutive time. In the quarter-finals, they will now face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Janik Sinar.

Vicissitudes in women’s singles

Top seed Romania’s Simona Halep was knocked out of the competition in the fourth round. In search of his second French Open title, Halep suffered a defeat at the hands of Poland youngster Inga Switzek. Switek defeated former World No.1 Hallep 6–1, 6–2 in straight sets in a match lasting only 68 minutes on Sunday.

World No. 58 has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in Swetek’s career. In the quarter-finals, Switzek will now face qualifier Martina Trevison of Italy, who defeated fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4 in another match.

With this victory, Switek has also missed the revenge of the two-time champion Hallep’s defeat here last year. Halep defeated Switzek 6–1, 6–0 in the same tournament last year.

Switzek defeated last year’s runner-up Marketa Vondrousa in their first round match and they have not lost a single set until the fourth round. She is the first woman tennis player from Poland to reach the quarter-finals of the French Open since Agnieszka Radwanska. Radwanska reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2013.

