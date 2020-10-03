French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal of Spain, the king of red gravel, has made it to the fourth round of the men’s singles category of the Grand Slam tournament French Open. At the same time, 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland is out of the tournament. The US Open’s winning theme also made it to the fourth round.

Nadal, looking for his 20th Grand Slam title, defeated Italy’s Stefano Travagilla 6–1, 6–4, 6–0 in straight sets in a match played on Philippi Charter Court on Friday. The match lasted for one hour and 35 minutes.

After the match, Nadal said, “After spending a lot of months without tennis, we are in a strange situation, especially for me because I did not play in the US Open. I don’t know if it was positive or negative. But I am positive things I look at it. I played a good game in front of a player like Stefano and won. “

In the next round, Nadal will face Sebastian Korda of America. At the same time, in another match of other men’s singles, Wawrinka suffered a reversal. He was defeated 2–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 6–0 by world number 23 Hugo Gaston from Waldcard.

Theme also in fourth round

Dominic Theme from Austria, winner of this year’s US Open, made it to the fourth round of the men’s singles category of the French Open, another Grand Slam tournament. Themes defeated Norway’s Kesper Rudd in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in the third round of this clay court grand slam.

Theme said, “Casper is a great player. An attractive player. He has a lot of confidence in him. He said that he is a big clay court player. I tried not to give him a chance in the third set.”

At the same time, Sebastian Korda of America has become the first qualifier player to reach the fourth round of this tournament after nine years. He beat Spain’s Predo Maitenze 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

